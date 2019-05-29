© Zollner Elektronik AG

Zollner adds muscles to its management board

Since the 1st of April, 2019, Markus Aschenbrenner has been a new force in the Zollner Group of companies Board of Management.

Markus Aschenbrenner is well known in Zollner Elektronik AG. Markus Aschenbrenner already worked for the company from 1992 to 2014, his last position being the Area Director of Central Sales and Distribution and General Manager in the US. In 2014 he moved to Knick Elektronische Messgeräte GmbH & Co. KG in Berlin, where he was a member of leadership. His return to Zollner is part of the succession planning for the Chairman of the Board of Management and Chairman of the Electronics Strategic Business Division, Johann Weber, who will go into retirement on the 31st of December, 2020. Step by step Markus Aschenbrenner will take over responsibility for the Electronics Strategic Business Division and the Marketing & Sales Department. Johann Weber will remain the Chairman of the Board of Management function until his departure. Starting in 2021, Member of the Board of Management Ludwig Zollner will assume the function of Spokesperson for the Board of Management, in addition to his other areas of responsibility.