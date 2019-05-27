© otnaydur dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 27, 2019
Hungarian EMS provider invests in new Essemtec equipment
Hungary’s largest EMS provider, Videoton, has invested in the Essemtec Spider to satisfy the high quality and high-speed demand of their customer.
Essemtec say that over the last 12 months, the company has been very successful in penetrating large EMS providers and automotive companies in Europe. For example, Bosch and Continental, from the automotive sector, both invested in Essemtec systems. Not only that, a new customer for Essemtec was also added during this time; Videoton. The Székesfehérvár-based company has an annual turnover of more than EUR 500 million, and sports nine locations in Hungary and one in Bulgaria (Stara Zagora). Another 19 subsidiaries of Videoton provides complete solutions for business partners in the automotive industry, household appliances and industrial applications. One of the largest customer sectors for Videoton is automotive. In 2018 they won a project from one of the largest automotive parts suppliers in the world; the production requirements included a demand for high speed glue jetting. Following an intense evaluation process, Videoton choose the Essemtec Spider to satisfy the high quality and high-speed demand of their customer. The system is fully integrated in a high-speed line and is in full three shift production, a press release from Essemtec reads.
