© Laser Components Electronics Production | May 24, 2019
LASER COMPONENTS sets up for the future in the U.S.
LASER COMPONENTS recently broke ground on the company’s new 26,000 sq. ft. building in Chandler, Arizona.
The new facility, which will serve as the company’s central development and production site for all detector technologies, will house production areas and cleanrooms according to the latest standards and is designed for up to 70 employees. The project’s completion date is scheduled for spring of 2020. In a company press release, LASER COMPONENTS CEO Patrick Paul said, “We deliberately chose the location for our new plant near our previous headquarters. This will allow us to continue to benefit from the expertise of our long-standing employees and to expand our close ties with Arizona State University. In addition, major players in technologies related to autonomous driving have recently settled in Chandler. This market is becoming increasingly important for our optical detectors." Laser Components Detector Group General Manager Dragan Grubisic added, “The automotive industry is known for its high standards of quality, which is why we are confident that our high-end products make us an attractive partner. With the new facility, we will be able to manufacture the quantities necessary to meet the enormous growth potential of this market.” LASER COMPONENTS provides components and services in the laser and optoelectronics industry. The company was founded in 1982 in Gröbenzell, Germany and has been manufacturing avalanche photodiodes in Phoenix, Arizona, since 2004.
