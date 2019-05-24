© ebm papst Electronics Production | May 24, 2019
IKOR is now fully a part of ebm-papst
EMS provider IKOR has now completed the merger into the ebm-papst group, the manufacturer of fans and motors based in Mulfingen (Baden-Württemberg), Germany.
The merger process began back in 2016 with the acquisition by ebm papst of 50% plus one share of IKOR. And now, in 2019, the German company has full ownership of IKOR. During these three years of partnership have become the pole of competence with regards controls and communications of the German group. Over these three years the EMS provider has also recorded a growth of 16.5%, made a strong bet on investments in R&D as well as a push in attracting and developing talent. "Under the umbrella of ebm-papst, we will be extending and increasing our technological leadership even more. The access to the global market that comes with them opens up new opportunities to improve our projects for growth", says Jon Sierra, CEO of IKOR, in a press release. "I am delighted to welcome IKOR as a full member of the ebm-papst Group and to consistently develop our stra-tegic orientation further," adds Stefan Brandl, CEO of the ebm-papst Group
