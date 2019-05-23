© MD ELEKTRONIK

MD ELEKTRONIK breaks ground on new location in Bulgaria

The production network of Germany's MD ELEKTRONIK will grow by an additional location in Vratsa, Bulgaria. Thus, the automotive supplier is going to strengthen its presence within Europe.

With the traditional groundbreaking, MD ELEKTRONIK celebrated the symbolic start of construction of the new location back in April 2019. In the months to come, the plant is going to be established with a production and logistics area of 10,000 square metres. Data cables and electronic components for numerous car manufacturers and system suppliers will be manufactured here in the future, the company says in a press release. In addition to the location in Bulgaria, the MD ELEKTRONIK production network consists of the lead production plant in the Czech Republic as well as plants in China and Mexico.