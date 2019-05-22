© batman2000 dreamstime.com Analysis | May 22, 2019
NA semi equipment industry posts April 2019 billings
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.91 billion in billings worldwide in April 2019 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
The billings figure is 4.7 percent higher than the final March 2019 level of $1.82 billion, and is 29.0 percent lower than the April 2018 billings level of $2.69 billion. “April billings of North American equipment manufacturers increased five percent when compared to the prior month,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “While it is premature to call this upturn an inflection point in this cycle, the current improvement clearly reflects expenditures for advancing technology roadmaps.”
Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.
|Billings (3-mo. Avg.)
|YoY
|November 2018
|$1,943.6
|-5.3%
|December 2018
|$2,104.0
|-12.3%
|January 2019
|$1,896.3
|-20.0%
|February 2019
|$1,868.1
|-22.7%
|March 2019 (final)
|$1,825.3
|-24.9%
|April 2019 (prelim)
|$1,910.8
|-29.0%
