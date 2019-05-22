© Europlacer Electronics Production | May 22, 2019
HMS Industrial Networks increases capacity with Europlacer
Sweden-based industrial communication company continues to set the pace in the Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 with a new iineo+ flexible pick and place platform, building on previous investments in Europlacer equipment.
Extending support for advanced electronics assembly at HMS Industrial Networks in Sweden, Europlacer has supplied a new iineo+ flexible pick and place platform to the Halmstad-based imanufacturer. Configured with dual placement heads and optional features for handling tall components, the latest iineo+ gives HMS greater capacity and flexibility. “We rely on fast prototyping and agile production to deliver competitive products that support the latest industry standards and are tailored to customer-specific needs,” says Christian Nilsson, Industrialization Manager and Production Technology Manager at HMS, in a press release. “We build many different products, that’s why fast and efficient changeovers are essential.” The latest platform is installed at the heart of a new, additional surface-mount line at HMS, which operates alongside an existing line that already contains two iineo machines. With its dual heads and advanced placement technologies, iineo+ can place up to 30,000 components per hour, flexible feeder management, which allows the feeders to be placed at the front, rear, or both sides of the machine, enhances efficiency and simplifies setup.
