TDK‑Lambda opens new EMC centre

Its a double celebration for the local power supply manufacturer; firstly the opening of its new EMC Centre, and secondly having been operating for 60 years in power.

TDK Corporation announces the official opening of its TDK‑Lambda UK EMC Centre located adjacent to its manufacturing facility in Ilfracombe. The company is also celebrating 60 years in power this year. “The opening of this EMC Centre is testament to the continued inward investment by TDK Corporation and will enable the design teams to continue to develop the next generations of world-class leading edge power supplies,” says says Adam Rawicz, Managing Director of TDK-Lambda EMEA, in a press release. The GBP 1 million EMC Centre, which houses an anechoic test chamber, enables the company to perform EMC test measurements in full compliance with EN, CISPR and ANSI standards. This will allow TDK-Lambda to fully certify its power supply products onsite, without the need to use a third-party test house.