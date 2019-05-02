© AWS Electronics

AWS Electronics invests in Flying Probe test system

UK-based Electronics Manufacturing Solutions provider AWS Electronics Group has recently invested in the high specification SPEA 4050 flying probe test machine.

Consistent growth in demand has led to increased investment in the company in recent months. AWS Electronics has - also recently - installed a new Surface Mount Technology (SMT) line at its Newcastle-under-Lyme facility in the UK. Now, the EMS-provider is increasing its testing capability through upgrading its flying probe test system at its UK site with one of the latest models from its supplier SPEA. Paul Deehan, CEO AWS Group, comments, “We are pleased to announce the recent investment into our UK site with both the additional SMT line and now the improved test solutions on offer with the installation of the SPEA 4050. Our prototyping, NPI and production areas will all benefit from this new flying probe test system.”