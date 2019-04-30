© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com General | April 30, 2019
SMK Electronics, Myant Inc. partner for SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ supply chain
SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., a global designer and manufacturer of advanced OEM electronic components, and Toronto-based Myant Inc., a leader in the design and development of e-textile solutions, have forged a partnership to develop new electronic components and mechanical interfaces for application in the growing field of e-textiles.
Myant’s SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ platform acts as a DSL cable for the human body by tracking and enhancing human activity 24-hours a day, across all life stages. Now in development, SKIIN™ products will include textile-based sensors and actuators for a wide range of uses, including blood pressure, driver fatigue, heart health, sleep, ovulation tracking, and many more. “Our strategic partnership with Myant is a natural next step for SMK,” said Paul Evans, President of SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., “as we apply our world-leading, advanced connector capabilities to the exploding Textile Computing™ market space. Together we can develop innovative solutions for application in health care, fitness, AR/VR, automotive, aerospace and more.” Myant CEO and Founder Tony Chahine said, “Our partnership with SMK Electronics leverages the technologies and intellectual properties of both companies to develop, manufacture and scale electronic components for textile computing applications. This will greatly accelerate our development of the SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ Platform–a textile-based platform designed to sustain seamless human-computer interaction.”
