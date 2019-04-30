© melpomenem dreamstime.com General | April 30, 2019
Co-Investor invests an additional €20 million in TTTech
The Co-Investor Group, an equity investor focused on medium-sized companies, has increased its investment in TTTech Computertechnik AG by an additional EUR 20 million.
“We are happy that with these additional funds we can give the TTTech Group the opportunity to further strengthen its position as technology leader in the market. The technologies developed at TTTech as well as its many years of expertise in the area of safety are currently being demanded particularly in the rapidly growing future markets Internet of Things and autonomous driving," says Dr. Ralph Eric Kunz, who is responsible for the transaction as a partner at Co-Investor. "In addition, the company has major customers and cooperation partners operating worldwide, such as BMW, HYDAC, Ariane Group, Renesas and NXP. Finally, the TTTech Group profits from a strong founder and management team with decade-long experience who, thanks to their own investment, have a strong incentive for continued, profitable company growth,” Kunz continues.
All-in-one facility for Dalian Linton NC Machine Co. Ltd./Linton Crystal... Dalian Linton NC Machine Co. Ltd., manufacturing and China sales support partner of Linton...
SMK Electronics, Myant Inc. partner for SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ supply... SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., a global designer and manufacturer of advanced OEM...
Strong demand and solid execution drove results for Sanmina "We exceeded our expectations for the quarter. Revenue was stronger than anticipated driven...
Co-Investor invests an additional €20 million in TTTech The Co-Investor Group, an equity investor focused on medium-sized companies, has...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeA New Generation of Conformal Coatings for Challenging Operating Environments Electrolube’s Phil Kinner discusses the evolution of tougher, more environmentally friendly conformal coating materials that have been formulated to cope reliably with the rigours of modern electronics deployments
Kitron reports strong growth and earnings improvement for 1Q19 EMS provider Kitron says that the company recorded very strong growth as well as...
Fire at Lacroix Electronics plant in Tunisia The EMS provider says that a fire broke out at the company’s production site in Zriba, Tunisia...
AxleTech divests EV systems group to Allison Transmission AxleTech, provider of off-highway and specialty vehicle drivetrain systems and...
Celestica missed the mark in 1Q19 For Q1 2019, the EMS provider’s revenue was below the guidance range as a result...
TSK breaks ground for office building With the groundbreaking ceremony begins a new exciting chapter in the history of TSK...
New multi-million automotive orders lands at Jenoptik Jenoptik’s Automation business together with Prodomax Automation Ltd., a member of...
Innovest Energy Group secures manufacturing Industrial company, Innovest Global, says that its Energy Group (IEG) is now producing...
AQ Group AB acquires Trafotek Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the supplier of...
PowerCell signs joint development agreement with Bosch PowerCell and Robert Bosch GmbH have signed an agreement regarding the...
Mercury Systems expands Alabama Advanced Microelectronics Center Mercury Systems Inc. celebrated the dedication of its expanded Advanced Microelectronics...
Elmatica adds Senior Technology Developer to their team “We have seen the need for this position for quite a while, and finally we can announce after an...
Quarterly revenue of USD 603M for Benchmark Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO stated, "We delivered a solid first quarter...
Hitachi strikes deal to buy JR Automation Hitachi Ltd. has entered into a definitive contract for the acquisition of the robotic SI...
Abracon Signs Infinity Sales to rep in Southern California Abracon LLC, manufacturer of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power...
Rivian, Ford team up in USD half-billion investment partnership Rivian has announced an equity investment of USD 500 million from Ford Motor Company, to...
NOTE's saw its sales increase 32% in 1Q19 “After a successful 2018 for NOTE, the development during the first quarter can be...
Xilinx to acquire Solarflare Xilinx has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Solarflare Communications, Inc....
Lucid Motors appoints Peter Rawlinson as CEO The California automaker appoints a new CEO as it moves closer to production of the...
discoverIE to acquire Hobart Electronics and Positek discoverIE, a designer, manufacturer and supplier of customised electronics...Load more news