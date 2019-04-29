© PowerCell Sweden AB Electronics Production | April 29, 2019
PowerCell signs joint development agreement with Bosch
PowerCell and Robert Bosch GmbH have signed an agreement regarding the development, production and sale of the PowerCell S3 fuel cell stack for the automotive segment.
Bosch has previously received deliveries of PowerCell fuel cell stacks for their systems and in December last year, the parties signed a term sheet regarding a joint development cooperation for PowerCell S3 for the automotive segment. The final agreement includes a joint development of PowerCell S3 and gives Bosch an exclusive, global right to produce and sell the jointly improved version of the PowerCell S3 in fuel cell systems for automotive applications like passenger cars, trucks and buses for seven years following start of production. For these rights Bosch pays PowerCell EUR 50 million in a lump sum and, in addition to that, a royalty fee for every product sold during the contract period. “By teaming up with Bosch we can achieve a commercial break-through within the automotive industry that would be very hard for us to accomplish on our own”, Per Wassén, CEO of PowerCell, says in a press release. “In the fuel-cell domain, Bosch already has a strong hand, and the alliance with PowerCell makes it even stronger. Commercializing technology is one of our strengths. We are now going to take on this task with determination and develop this market,” says Dr. Stefan Hartung, member of the Bosch board of management and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector. The current version of PowerCell S3 has a power range of 30-125 kW, runs on pure hydrogen and is based on PEM technology. The PowerCell S3 has world-leading power density and is built with bipolar plates made of steel to be able to withstand and function under rough and varying conditions. PowerCell will maintain its rights to commercialise the S3 stack and the jointly developed new version of the S3 in non-automotive applications, like stationary and marine applications, which are not covered by the agreement. The agreement does not cover the fuel cell stack being developed by PowerCell within the German Project Autostack Industrie, ASI, partly founded by the German Government and where PowerCell is one of the partners together with the German OEMs BMW, Daimler, Ford and Volkswagen. The agreement also does not cover the PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack. “This agreement gives us an unparalleled possibility to leverage our S3 technology within the automotive industry while at the same time providing us with the resources needed for a successful expansion into other product segments”, says Per Wassén, President and CEO of PowerCell. “PowerCell has a clear mission – to save the planet – and with this agreement we get both the market and financial position needed to continue to leverage our cutting-edge technology commercially.”
Celestica missed the mark in 1Q19 For Q1 2019, the EMS provider’s revenue was below the guidance range as a result...
TSK breaks ground for office building With the groundbreaking ceremony begins a new exciting chapter in the history of TSK...
New multi-million automotive orders lands at Jenoptik Jenoptik’s Automation business together with Prodomax Automation Ltd., a member of...
Innovest Energy Group secures manufacturing Industrial company, Innovest Global, says that its Energy Group (IEG) is now producing...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeA New Generation of Conformal Coatings for Challenging Operating Environments Electrolube’s Phil Kinner discusses the evolution of tougher, more environmentally friendly conformal coating materials that have been formulated to cope reliably with the rigours of modern electronics deployments
AQ Group AB acquires Trafotek Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the supplier of...
PowerCell signs joint development agreement with Bosch PowerCell and Robert Bosch GmbH have signed an agreement regarding the...
Mercury Systems expands Alabama Advanced Microelectronics Center Mercury Systems Inc. celebrated the dedication of its expanded Advanced Microelectronics...
Elmatica adds Senior Technology Developer to their team “We have seen the need for this position for quite a while, and finally we can announce after an...
Quarterly revenue of USD 603M for Benchmark Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO stated, "We delivered a solid first quarter...
Hitachi strikes deal to buy JR Automation Hitachi Ltd. has entered into a definitive contract for the acquisition of the robotic SI...
Abracon Signs Infinity Sales to rep in Southern California Abracon LLC, manufacturer of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power...
Rivian, Ford team up in USD half-billion investment partnership Rivian has announced an equity investment of USD 500 million from Ford Motor Company, to...
NOTE's saw its sales increase 32% in 1Q19 “After a successful 2018 for NOTE, the development during the first quarter can be...
Xilinx to acquire Solarflare Xilinx has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Solarflare Communications, Inc....
Lucid Motors appoints Peter Rawlinson as CEO The California automaker appoints a new CEO as it moves closer to production of the...
discoverIE to acquire Hobart Electronics and Positek discoverIE, a designer, manufacturer and supplier of customised electronics...
Lockheed Martin unveils new F-16 line in South Carolina Lockheed Martin has unveiled its F-16 production line in a newly refurbished hangar in Greenville...
Italy’s Technoprobe to purchase Microfabrica Microelectronics/semiconductor test technology provider Technoprobe has reached an...
ON Semiconductor and Globalfoundries strike win-win with sale of New... ON Semiconductor Corporation has agreed to purchase a 300 mm fab in East Fishkill, New...
Continental to expand production of e-mobility components in China Continental is continuing to drive forward the expansion of electric mobility in China. And at...
North American semi equipment industry keep slipping North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.83...
Second TI analog wafer fab coming to Texas Texas Instruments has chosen Richardson, Texas, a Dallas suburb, as the location for a...Load more news