Elcoteq to expand in Hungary

Finnish EMS-provider Elcoteq will invest € 54 million to expand production capacity at its Hungarian subsidiary. The expansion, to be completed by 2008, will create 700 new jobs.

Elcoteq launched its Hungarian operations in 1998 in Pecs. In 2000, Elcoteq doubled its production capacity in Hungary by acquiring Nokia's monitor manufacturing unit, also located in Pecs. Over the past two years, Elcoteq has invested € 33 million in Hungary. Elcoteq said Hungary was among the leading candidates, according to Yahoo! Finance.