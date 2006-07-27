Henkel Develops Die Attach - Mold Compound Pb-free Compatible Material Set Solution

As low-profile consumer electronics products continue to grow in popularity, compatible, reliable material set solutions for these devices become even more important to ensure long-term reliability.

Anticipating this market dynamic, the electronics group of Henkel has developed and made commercially available a die attach and mold compound material set that is lead-free compatible and specifically designed for thin and ultra-thin surface mount device (SMD) applications.



Combined, the Hysol® QMI529LS die attach material and Hysol® GR828A mold compound deliver the thin, yet highly reliable, materials properties necessary to provide a robust material set solution for packages used in today's low-profile products such as cell phones, PDAs, portable music players and entertainment devices .



When manufacturing TSOP, TSSOP and TQFP packages with Au-plated and Ag-plated lead frames, use of Hysol QMI529LS die attach adhesive with the “Green” mold compound, Hysol GR828A, produces superior material set reliability and performance. Hysol QMI529LS' unique formulation provides hydrophobic properties, while delivering incredible stability at extremely high temperatures. Joining these benefits are the advantageous materials properties of Hysol GR828A, a low stress molding compound that exhibits excellent gate leakage performance. Extensive testing of this materials combination to JEDEC Level 1, 260° C has confirmed its robust performance even in the most demanding lead-free manufacturing conditions.



“Packaging specialists are looking for materials partners who can provide a solution – not just a product,” comments Dr. Michael Todd, Henkel Director of Research, Development and Engineering for Material Sets. “This is precisely what our multi-level material set approach delivers – designed, tested and guaranteed compatible complete material sets for a wide variety of applications and package types. The Hysol QMI529LS/GR828A combination is only one of many Henkel material sets optimized for today's challenging manufacturing conditions.”



The demands of end-users of mobile devices for thinner, smaller, higher functioning products dictate that new, innovative packaging solutions be developed, as consumers expect superior performance even when these products are manufactured within the constraints of lead-free processes. Henkel's material set methodology delivers these benefits while also reducing costs and accelerating product development cycles.