Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result

In the financial statement release back in February 2019, the EMS provider estimated that the group’s full-year revenue and operating profit (EBIT) will be approximately at the same level or somewhat higher than in 2018; but now it looks like the revenue and EBIT will be higher than expected.

The new estimation is that the revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2019 will be higher than the revenue and EBIT for 2018. However, these estimations are provided that there are no major changes in currency exchange rates or in component availability, the company states. In 2018, the Group's revenue amounted to EUR 59.0 million and the operating profit (EBIT) to EUR 8.6 million. Incap says that the estimation was updated as visibility in new customer projects has increased and demand among existing customers continue to be strong.