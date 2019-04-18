© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com PCB | April 18, 2019
Schweizer confirms turnover growth of 3.7% for 2018
The Schweizer Group closed the accounts in 2018 with a turnover growth of 3.7% to EUR 125.3 million euro compared with EUR 120.9 million in 2017.
The final group EBITDA amounted to EUR 9.2 million euro (EUR 8.4 million in 2017), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 7.3% against 7.0% the year before. The group EBIT amounted to EUR 1.6 million euro (EUR 0.3 million in 2017) and corresponds to an EBIT margin of 1.3% (0.3% in 2017). Gross profit amounted to EUR 18.6 million (EUR 19.0 million in 2017), the gross margin thus decreased to 14.8%. The company states that this decrease is mainly due to the fast rising share of the merchandise bought from its partners, which increased by 117% to EUR 24.5 million while our in-house production decreased by 8% to EUR 100.8 million. A weaker utilisation of own capacities burdened the profitability of Schweizer’s inhouse-production in the fourth quarter. The order book amounted to EUR 171.2 million (EUR 181.5 million in 2017) at the end of fiscal year 2018, of which EUR 108 million are destined for delivery in 2019. The export ratio increased from 40.2% to 44.3% in the last fiscal year with Germany remaining by far the most important sales region. Despite a slight decline, the turnover in Germany amounted to EUR 69.8 million (2017: EUR 72.3 million), representing 55.7% of the group turnover. The decline in Germany was more than compensated by a sales increase of EUR 7.2 million to EUR 35.6 million in Europe, so that the turnover share from Europe including Germany rose to 84.1%. With a turnover of EUR 9.4 million in Asia and EUR 10.1 million in America, both regions remained almost stable. The company’s turnover expectation for the current business year ranges between -5% and +5% compared to 2018. This corresponds to a turnover range of about EUR 120 to EUR 130 million.
