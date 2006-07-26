Electronics Production | July 26, 2006
IDT to acquire PC and notebook audio product lines from Sigmatel
IDT™ (Integrated Device Technology, Inc.), a vital semiconductor solutions supplier, announces that it has reached agreement with SigmaTel, Inc. to purchase the SigmaTel AC-97 and High Definition Audio (HD-Audio) PC and Notebook audio codec product lines.
Based on the terms of the transaction, IDT will acquire both product lines and related software for a one-time fee of $72 million in cash. In addition, IDT will also acquire the SigmaTel intellectual property and employee teams necessary to execute on the existing roadmap for continued PC and notebook audio leadership and success. The transaction, which has already received regulatory and related approvals, is anticipated to close by the end of July.
IDT currently plans to operate the PC Audio Operation as an independent business unit primarily located in Austin, Texas. The products and technology that IDT will acquire are complementary to IDT PC products and technology currently available within the computing market. As a result of existing strong customer relationships within the PC motherboard market, IDT will be able to provide increased value-add to customers while accelerating the widespread adoption and ongoing success of SigmaTel's technology.
“We believe the PC Audio market is undergoing an important evolution with expanding media usage models as part of Microsoft's Vista operating system, Intel's Viiv platform and the growing importance of Voice over IP. These new platforms will drive the ongoing need for improved audio quality and capabilities. With SigmaTel's products complementing our existing computing product portfolio, we are able to broaden our technology and market leadership while extending our value to key customers in the PC market,” said Greg Lang, IDT president and CEO. “We plan to use our expertise, expanded resources and current relationships within the PC market to further accelerate the ongoing successes achieved by SigmaTel.”
Pursuant to the asset purchase agreement, IDT will acquire the SigmaTel PC and Notebook audio codec product lines including the design, marketing, manufacturing rights, and software for both existing and roadmap products. IDT plans to maintain the current production flow for existing SigmaTel products, and intends to execute an aggressive product roadmap for advanced PC and Notebook audio needs.
