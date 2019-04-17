© Aptiv

Aptiv plans to test and develop autonomous vehicles in Shanghai

Aptiv is planning to expand its autonomous driving capabilities to the Chinese market with the establishment of the a new China Autonomous Mobility Center.

The opening of Aptiv's China Autonomous Mobility Center extends Aptiv's autonomous driving operations, joining Boston, Singapore, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas as one of the company's major autonomous driving engineering hubs. Located in Shanghai, the Center will focus on development and application of the company's L4 autonomous driving technology. "With high market acceptance to autonomous driving in China, we see a strong demand for autonomous driving technologies in the Chinese market." says Karl Iagnemma, president of Aptiv Autonomous Mobility, in a press release. "We are excited to expand to the Chinese market, bringing our autonomous driving expertise and capabilities to the region. This expansion is significant for China, and globally, as it takes us one step closer to broader adoption of automated mobility." To coincide with testing, the company is actively in discussions with potential partners for mapping and commercial deployment of Aptiv's vehicles in China. This follows the company's approach in other markets. It allows Aptiv to gain real-world experience with the general public and supports broader technology and IP development, two critical components to grow commercial deployment and develop future mobility solutions.