Anti-RFID device developed in Holland

Researchers in the Netherlands have developed an anti-RFID device that could prevent RFID tags to be read.

The widely spreading RFID technology has made people concerned and worried about the privacy compromising risks that are connected to the RFID tags that until now have been open for reading to any device with the right frequency to read.



"Industry thinks nothing about invading your privacy," Vrije Universiteit Professor Andrew Tanenbaum told EETimes.



"European banks plan to put RFID in money, larger bills. That means a robber can walk down the street with a scanner to find out how much money you have in your pocket and determine who will make the best target", he added.