© batman2000 dreamstime.com Analysis | April 15, 2019
Gartner: worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 12.5% in 2018
Worldwide semiconductor revenue totalled USD 474.6 billion in 2018, a 12.5% increase from 2017, according to final results by Gartner, Inc. 2018 growth was weaker than the previous year (21.9%) due to memory growth slowing to 24.9% versus 2017 growth of 61.8%.
“Despite slowing growth, the memory market was still the largest semiconductor market, accounting for 34.3 percent of revenue,” said Andrew Norwood, research vice president at Gartner. “This was driven by increases in average selling prices (ASPs) for DRAM for the majority of 2018. However, ASPs began to decline in the fourth quarter and this will continue through most of 2019 due to oversupply conditions.” Samsung Electronics increased its lead as the No. 1 semiconductor vendor due to the booming DRAM market. Currently, 88% of the company’s revenue comes from memory sales. “Samsung’s lead is literally built on sand, in the form of memory silicon, and those shifting sands in 2019 will almost certainly lead to Samsung losing its No. 1 semiconductor crown to Intel in 2019,” said Mr. Norwood. Intel’s semiconductor revenue grew by 12.9% compared with 2017, despite delays in the introduction of 10 nm manufacturing process and a constrained low-end CPU supply situation in the second half of 2018. SK hynix experienced the strongest growth among the top 10 worldwide semiconductor vendors with a 37.4% increase in 2018.
The second-largest category — application-specific standard products (ASSPs) — saw growth of only 5.1% due to a stalling smartphone market combined with a tablet market that continues to decline.
Vendors that rely heavily on these end markets to sell application processors, modems and other components in many cases saw semiconductor revenue decline. Leading vendors in these areas, including Qualcomm and MediaTek, are aggressively expanding into adjacent markets with stronger prospects for growth, including automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. However, similar to the maturation of the PC market, a mature smartphone market is likely to continue to be a headwind in 2019 for companies with high exposure.
For more information visit Gartner.
|2018 Rank
|2017 Rank
|Vendor
|2018 Revenue
|2018 Market Share (%)
|2017 Revenue
|2017-2018 Growth (%)
|1
|1
|Samsung Electronics
|73,649
|15.5
|61,158
|20.4
|2
|2
|Intel
|66,290
|14.0
|58,725
|12.9
|3
|3
|SK hynix
|36,240
|7.6
|26,370
|37.4
|4
|4
|Micron Technology
|29,742
|6.3
|22,895
|29.9
|5
|6
|Broadcom
|16,261
|3.4
|15,405
|5.6
|6
|5
|Qualcomm
|15,375
|3.2
|16,099
|-4.5
|7
|7
|Texas Instruments
|14,593
|3.1
|13,651
|6.9
|8
|11
|ST Microelectronics
|9,213
|1.9
|8,021
|14.9
|9
|9
|Western Digital
|9,078
|1.9
|9,159
|-0.9
|10
|10
|NXP Semiconductors
|9,022
|1.9
|8,746
|3.2
|Top-10
|279,463
|58.8
|240,229
|16.3
|Others (outside Top 10)
|195,168
|41.2
|181,494
|7.5
|Total Market
|474,631
|100.0
|421,723
|12.5
For more information visit Gartner.
ABB and Porsche to develop next-gen EV chargers in Japan ABB has teamed up with Porsche Japan to develop a dedicated high-power charger...
Manz: successful production start at Chinese display... Manz's Electronics business segment is currently involved in a major contract with a total...
KAMIC Group acquires Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda Swedish KAMIC Group AB, announces that it has acquired all the shares in Robotteknik...
MAHLE included in latest Michigan Strategic Fund boost MAHLE Engine Components USA is among several projects that, in total, are expected to...
Huawei: security not an issue, questions U.S. campaign In an effort to defend against mounting U.S. efforts to dissuade its allies from using...
Gartner: worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 12.5% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totalled USD 474.6 billion in 2018, a 12.5% increase...
PVA appoints Smd-Tec as its new representative in the Benelux The supplier of conformal coating systems and fluid dispensing solutions has...
Benteler and Vibracoustic team up for e-mobility solutions The two companies are joining forces to combine their competencies in the...
Koh Young America opens new office in Guadalajara, Mexico The inspection equipment and solutions provider, announces that it has officially opened its...
Polestar 2 puts focus on China with manufacturing site At the Chinese debut of the Polestar 2 in Shanghai, Polestar confirmed that production of the...
Saft joins forces with the Chinese Tianneng to grow in China Saft, a subsidiary of Total, has signed an agreement with Tianneng Energy Technology...
Another year of growth for BB Electronics 2018 was a successful year for Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, with solid top line...
Neways records higher turnover and order intake in 1Q19 The EMS provider reiterates its forecast 2019 and expects to record higher net turnover and...
NOTE & DeLaval enters extensive electronics production cooperation Swedish EMS provider NOTE, says that it together with DeLaval, have established a...
Stanley Black & Decker unveil “Manufactory 4.0” Stanley Black & Decker has officially opened its 23,000-square-foot advanced...
Apple exceeds clean energy goal with new supplier pledges Apple has nearly doubled the number of suppliers that have committed to run their Apple...
Kyocera and Vicor team up on advanced PoP solutions Kyocera Corporation and Vicor Corporation are teaming up on next-gen Power-on-Package...
Panasonic & Tesla weighing further investments for it... Media reports from earlier on Thursday suggested that Panasonic and Tesla were...
Yaskawa opens new production facility in Slovenia Following two years of construction, Japanese Yaskawa has now opened its new robot production facility with European robotics development centre at Kočevje/Slovenia.
2018 Global semi equipment sales jump to record $64.5B Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment surged 14% from...
Hints of EV tax credit expansion boost GM, Tesla Tesla shares rose almost 1% and GM shares .2% on a recent Reuters report that a bipartisan...
KNAPP OSR system installed in massive Minnestota Digi-Key... KNAPP Inc. has been awarded a significant automated order fulfillment, value-added...
ZF accelerates commitment to the Chinese market With several additional plants and the extension of its development capacities, ZF is...Load more news