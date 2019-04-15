© Smd Tec Electronics Production | April 15, 2019
PVA appoints Smd-Tec as its new representative in the Benelux
The supplier of conformal coating systems and fluid dispensing solutions has appointed Smd-Tec to represent the company in the Benelux region.
"With Smd-Tec, we have a very experienced partner who has a very close technical sales approach assuring the best solution in our process driven market. Together with our facility in Helmond we will be looking forward to facilitate the Benelux customers with demonstrations, dedicated tests and application support," says Pieter van de Vorst, general manager of PVA Europe BV, in a press release. Over the last years Smd-Tec has grown its portfolio to tailor fit the needs of their local customers and market. “The partnership with PVA strengthens our market position and allows us to offer an even greater service to our customers.” says Smd-Tec owner and CEO Tom Van Tongelen. “As the market continuously gets challenged for coating applications, the need for integration of fully automatic coating solutions becomes a mandatory part of every modern electronics production facility.”
