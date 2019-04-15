© Koh Young America

Koh Young America opens new office in Guadalajara, Mexico

The inspection equipment and solutions provider, announces that it has officially opened its new sales and support office in Guadalajara, Mexico

“Our new office represents a significant regional investment to bolster our local presence with best-in-class facilities for machine and process demonstrations, customer training, and technical support,” says Ramon Hernandez, Country Manager for Mexico and South America at KYA Mexico, in a press release. The office is the regional headquarters for a growing team of over 20 current regional employees; including administration, sales, training, service, and technical support. With the dedicated areas for demonstrations and training, the new facility provides a technological showcase for KYA Mexico and its solutions. "This investment reinforces our growing presence in Mexico and solidifies our presence in North America, while providing the means to support our continuous growth," says Juan Arango, Managing Director of Koh Young America. "This is more than an office; it is a milestone in our history, and a realization of our value to deliver outstanding customer service and support."