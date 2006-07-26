Electronics Production | July 26, 2006
Net sales up 6% for Flextronics in Q1
Net sales from continuing operations for the first quarter ended June 30, 2006 were $4.1 billion, which represents an increase of $236 million, or 6%, over the first quarter ended June 30, 2005.
Excluding intangibles amortization, restructuring and other charges which includes stock based compensation, net income for the first quarter ended June 30, 2006 increased 4% to $104 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $100 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter.
After-tax amortization, restructuring and other charges which includes stock based compensation amounted to $19 million in the current quarter compared to $41 million in the year ago quarter. GAAP net income amounted to $85 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended June 30, 2006, compared to $59 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter.
On a sequential basis, net sales from continuing operations increased by $528 million, or 15%, non-GAAP operating margin improved sequentially by 20 basis points to 3.1% and GAAP operating margin improved sequentially by 180 basis points. Return on Invested Tangible Capital ("ROITC") improved to 30% in the first quarter ended June 30, 2006 from 26% in the year ago quarter while Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") improved to 10% from 9% in the year ago quarter.
"There has been a reacceleration of significant growth in our core EMS business, which includes design, vertically-integrated manufacturing services, components and logistics," said Mike McNamara, chief executive officer of Flextronics. "Fiscal 2006 was a very strong year in terms of incremental business wins from both new and existing customers. As a result, we exceeded revenue and earnings expectations in the June quarter and have increased our revenue growth rate expectations for fiscal 2007 to approximately 25%."
For the second quarter ended September 30, 2006, revenue from continuing operations is expected to grow 25-30% on a year-over-year basis to a range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion and earnings are expected to grow 10-25% on a year-over-year basis to a range of $0.19-$0.21 per diluted share. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2007, revenue from continuing operations is expected to grow in the range of 25% on a year-over-year basis to approximately $19 billion and earnings are expected to grow in the range of 15% on a year-over-year basis to approximately $0.80 per diluted share. Management emphasized that there is a range around the fiscal 2007 guidance as demand trends and the economy are dynamic.
After-tax amortization, restructuring and other charges which includes stock based compensation amounted to $19 million in the current quarter compared to $41 million in the year ago quarter. GAAP net income amounted to $85 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended June 30, 2006, compared to $59 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter.
On a sequential basis, net sales from continuing operations increased by $528 million, or 15%, non-GAAP operating margin improved sequentially by 20 basis points to 3.1% and GAAP operating margin improved sequentially by 180 basis points. Return on Invested Tangible Capital ("ROITC") improved to 30% in the first quarter ended June 30, 2006 from 26% in the year ago quarter while Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") improved to 10% from 9% in the year ago quarter.
"There has been a reacceleration of significant growth in our core EMS business, which includes design, vertically-integrated manufacturing services, components and logistics," said Mike McNamara, chief executive officer of Flextronics. "Fiscal 2006 was a very strong year in terms of incremental business wins from both new and existing customers. As a result, we exceeded revenue and earnings expectations in the June quarter and have increased our revenue growth rate expectations for fiscal 2007 to approximately 25%."
For the second quarter ended September 30, 2006, revenue from continuing operations is expected to grow 25-30% on a year-over-year basis to a range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion and earnings are expected to grow 10-25% on a year-over-year basis to a range of $0.19-$0.21 per diluted share. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2007, revenue from continuing operations is expected to grow in the range of 25% on a year-over-year basis to approximately $19 billion and earnings are expected to grow in the range of 15% on a year-over-year basis to approximately $0.80 per diluted share. Management emphasized that there is a range around the fiscal 2007 guidance as demand trends and the economy are dynamic.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments