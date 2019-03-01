© Pixabay

Valmet to launch volume production of EV batteries in Finland

Valmet Automotive is planning to launch large scale production of battery packs in Salo, Finland.

The implementation is being discussed with the city of Salo and Salo IoT Campus, targeting for the production launch during 2019. According to Valmet, Salo offers available technology knowhow, labor and infrastructure for battery production. The planned production employs hundreds of employees. The company is actively expanding its operations and service offering in electric mobility solutions, based on the company strategy. The Salo plant is intended as a major step in strategy implementation, producing large volumes of battery packs for the needs of automotive industry. The immediate objective is to reach an agreement with Salo IoT Campus, allowing Valmet Automotive to set the plant in a building at the Salo IoT Campus area, previously used for mobile phone production. The battery plant is expected to employ more than 300 persons, including a large number of white-collar workers. Valmet Automotive intends to start white-collar recruitments as soon as possible, a press release reads. “Valmet Automotive’s plans to launch volume production of batteries in Finland have progressed rapidly. Salo’s heritage in production of electronic devices offers world class engineering and production knowhow as well as infrastructure for our needs,” says Mr. Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive, in a press release.