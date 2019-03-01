© evertiq

Nordson CEO to retire

Nordson Corporation's Michael F. Hilton plans to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer after nine successful years with the company.

The Board of Directors has initiated a search of internal and external candidates for his successor. Throughout this process, Mr. Hilton will remain in his current role as President and CEO to ensure a smooth transition. During Mr. Hilton’s tenure, Nordson grew from USD 819 million to USD 2.3 billion in sales driven by a deepened focus on innovative products, emerging markets, and strategic acquisitions. Mr. Hilton led over 30 transactions at Nordson, including acquisitions that established new product platforms in medical, test and inspection, and flexible packaging. “After nine years with Nordson, I’ve shared with our Board of Directors my intent to retire by calendar year-end. I know Nordson’s strong leadership team will continue to enhance the company’s great legacy. We have entered new markets and grown this business while holding true to Nordson’s core values of integrity, respect for people, customer passion, excellence, and energy. It has been an honor to lead Nordson’s global team of approximately 7,500 associates. Throughout the year, I will continue to lead this company forward as we work toward achieving our 2019 objectives. I also will work closely with the Board of Directors to ensure a smooth leadership transition,” says Michael Hilton, in a press release.