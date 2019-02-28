© cookelma dreamstime.com - for illustrative purposes

AST & Science opens new RF and electronics design centre

U.S.-based satellite technology company, AST & Science (AST), is opening a new office in Israel. The new facility which is located near Tel Aviv will serve as a design centre for RF and electronics.

“With the addition of this new center in Israel to our current facilities in Europe and the United States, we now have 98 engineers and scientists globally, with 18 of them PhDs,” says Avi Braun, executive vice president and chief program officer, AST & Science, in a press release. “These brainpower assets will enable us to accelerate our development program to create a revolutionary new class of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that will totally change what is possible for space applications.” The Israel design centre is the latest in a series of strategic moves on the part of AST & Science to create a global infrastructure to support its move to become a real player in satellite and space technology. The company acquired a controlling interest in the European satellite manufacturer NanoAvionics last year, and in November established its corporate headquarters and high-volume manufacturing plant for satellite modules in Midland, Texas.