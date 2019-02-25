© Piksel Dreamstime.com

Pace Electronics gains Peter Parts Electronics

Upstate New York-headquartered Pace Electronics has acquired regional neighbor Peter Parts Electronics Inc., a global supplier of electronic parts, components and assemblies, specializing in sight, power and sound.

Pace Electronics, founded in 1969, serves a variety of markets, including consumer, medical, industrial controls, automotive and emergency lighting/safety products. The merger will outfit 50-year old Pace with a sales staff that packs 120 years of combined industry experience including new staff in China, who will provide sourcing and logistics expertise, an English-speaking engineer in Hong Kong, and access to multiple new sources throughout the Far East. Additionally, the acquisition creates new warehousing on the West Coast for Pace.