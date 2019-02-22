© abb

ABB wins $42 million order for train technologies from Indian Railways

ABB has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than USD 42 million to supply state-of-the-art converters for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), in Varanasi.

The converters are custom designed for Indian Railways and will be manufactured at one of ABB’s largest factories for locomotive applications in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, in Southern India. “We are delighted to be contributing to the electrification of India’s rail network with ABB’s locally manufactured solutions,” says ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer, in a press release. “By adopting advanced technologies, India is achieving rapid improvements in growth and productivity and shaping its economy for the era of digitalization.” “We are privileged to work with DLW and Indian Railways on the electrification of the domestic rail network in India – the fourth largest rail network in the world,” says Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India. “This order will help to improve rail efficiency, so that passengers travelling in India will reach their destination on time and in comfort.” In India, more than 20 percent of three-phase electric locomotives are equipped with traction converters from ABB. Last year, the Indian government approved plans to fully electrify the Indian Railways by 2022.