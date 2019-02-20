© HK Wentwoorth

HK Wentworth acquires UK distributor of HAKKO equipment

HK Wentworth Group announces that it is acquiring Dancap Electronics, a UK Distributor of HAKKO equipment. HK Wentworth already holds authorised distributor status for HAKKO in Australia and New Zealand, which has seen tremendous growth.

The company has established a relationship with the Japanese HAKKO brand across the last 30 years, and its experience of the soldering equipment business will support HK Wentworth’s continued growth in the UK. “Dancap Electronics provides an exciting opportunity for HK Wentworth. The additional capabilities strengthen and extend the services we offer and enhance our complete solutions approach. With a broad range of customers across the electronics industry, the acquisition of Dancap Electronics together with our trusted relationship with HAKKO Corporation, will support shared plans to meet increasing demand and accelerate entry to new markets. With the stability and backing of the world’s leading soldering equipment company, HK Wentworth is delighted to take on board the highly reputable and sought after HAKKO brand in the UK,” Ron Jakeman, HK Wentworth’s Managing Director, says in a press release. No further details about the acquisition has been disc