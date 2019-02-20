© andreypopov dreamstime.com

ST Engineering & DSO form JV for new space technologies

The electronics arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) has signed an agreement with Singaporian DSO National Laboratories (DSO) to set up a joint venture company.

ST Engineering’s planned investment of USD 3 million is for a 51% stake in the JV, with the remaining 49% to be held by DSO. The JV, to be named ST Engineering Geo-Insights Pte. Ltd., will offer analytics, information products and value-added services based on satellite imagery to address growing global demand for timely insights that enable better and faster business decisions. The JV also intends to tap on emerging new space technologies to pursue potential business opportunities for low cost small satellites, or smallsat constellation design, development, manufacturing and operation, a press release reads. “We are excited by this joint venture with DSO. Leveraging the complementary strengths of both organisations, we will offer advanced geospatial analytics to the global market and exploit the vast possibilities in smallsat constellation for commercial applications. This joint venture will enhance the space eco-system in Singapore as we work with industry partners to commercialise geospatial services and new space technologies,” says Mr Ravinder Singh, President, Electronics, ST Engineering. “This is DSO's third joint venture with ST Engineering. We share a common vision to support the growth of Singapore's space industry. DSO is happy to be able to contribute our research and systems engineering competencies, as well as geospatial analytic capabilities to the success of this vision,” says Mr Cheong Chee Hoo, Chief Executive Officer, DSO National Laboratories. The satellite industry is being disrupted by technological advances that enable faster development and launch of lower cost yet reliable high resolution small satellite constellations, making large volumes of satellite imagery readily available. This, coupled with the advancement of data analytics and machine learning technologies, are empowering customers with critical insights to drive business growth and smart city applications. Some of these include the remote detection of real-time changes of on-site infrastructure development projects; movement of ships for enhanced maritime safety; as well as precision agriculture mapping for enhanced yield and sustainability.