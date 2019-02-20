© Dorigo

Dorigo Breaks Ground on new manufacturing facility

Canadian EMS provider, Dorigo Systems has officially broken ground on its new manufacturing facility in Burnaby's Glenlyon Business Park.

"To me, we are truly building a legacy," Dorigo President Mark Pillon, said at the ground breaking. "Dorigo happens to be my mother's maiden name; when I named my first company, I named it in her honour. My parents came to Canada as immigrants, searching for a better life, and they instilled in me the values of perseverance, dedication and commitment. I built my companies upon those values, and upon good teamwork and adaptability. The new Dorigo building will continue the legacy of hardwork and achievement - a legacy in which I take much pride." The company has grown significantly since it was established by Mark Pillon back in 1988, to over 100 employees working in 45’000 square feet of manufacturing space, as previously reported by Evertiq. The company is now moving on to a new chapter, and when completed, the company will have over 105’000 square feet at its disposal in the Glenlyon Business Park.