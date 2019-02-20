© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Honda to close shop in Swindon - 3'500 jobs at risk

Honda has announced that it will restructure its global manufacturing network. This restructure comes as Honda accelerates its commitment to electrified cars, in response to the unprecedented changes in the global automotive industry.

The significant challenges of electrification will see Honda revise its global manufacturing operations, and focus its activity in regions where it expects to have high production volumes. As a result, Honda of the UK Manufacturing Ltd. has today informed employees of its proposal to close its Swindon vehicle manufacturing plant in the UK in 2021, at the end of the current model’s production lifecycle. The plant currently produces 150'000 cars per year, and employs approximately 3'500 people. Consultation activity will begin today with potentially affected employees, a press release reads. But the company's UK operations is not the only one affected by restructuring; the plan will also involve Honda’s automobile operations in Turkey. Honda Turkiye A.S. currently produces 38'000 units per year. The company will cease manufacturing current Civic sedan model in 2021 and intends to continue its business operations. Honda Turkiye A.S. will continue to hold constructive dialogue with Turkish stakeholders during this period. “In light of the unprecedented changes that are affecting our industry, it is vital that we accelerate our electrification strategy and restructure our global operations accordingly. As a result, we have had to take this difficult decision to consult our workforce on how we might prepare our manufacturing network for the future. This has not been taken lightly and we deeply regret how unsettling today’s announcement will be for our people,” Katsushi Inoue, Chief Officer for European Regional Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and President, Honda Motor Europe says in the press release.