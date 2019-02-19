VDMA: Robotics and Automation expects further growth in 2019
In 2018, the German robotics and automation sector reached the 15 billion euro mark for industry sales for the first time - an increase of 4%.
"The new record shows that worldwide demand for robotics and automation technologies from Germany remains high. However, the general political uncertainty and cooling of the global economy led to a more moderate growth than originally expected," said Wilfried Eberhardt, Chairman of the VDMA Robotics + Automation Association. "Continuing global economic uncertainties do not permit a precise forecast for 2019. We are currently expecting growth of between 2% and 5% in the current year”. According to a preliminary analysis of the 2018 data, the development in the subsectors varied: with an increase in sector sales of 9% to a total of EUR 8.3 billion, Integrated Assembly Solutions was able to continue its dynamic growth course of the previous year. This was due, in particular, to a very high order backlog and strong domestic business. In 2018, Machine Vision was able to maintain the record level of EUR 2.6 billion set in the previous year. Robotics, on the other hand, only slightly missed the previous year's sales record of EUR 4.2 billion and closed 2018 with industry sales of EUR 4.1 billion. This is mainly attributed to the weakness in automobile sales - especially in the main market China.
