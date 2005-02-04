MicroNanoWorld at Productronica

This years edition of Productronica will be held in Munich from 15 to 18 November. The venue is the New Munich Trade Fair Centre where the 16th Productronica will occupy no less than twelve halls. The fast growing EMS sector has its own area whilst another is devoted to Microsystems Technology.

Organised by Munich Trade Fairs International, Productronica is the only trade fair in the world that presents all aspects of the electronics industry ranging from development systems to electronic manufacturing services and from material flow technology to test and measurement and quality assurance.



Visitors to Productronica will see that the fair in organized in a way that reflects the way the industry works as a whole. From materials processing through production logistics and on to product finishing and final test, Productronica has it all.



Whole areas are devoted to manufacturing technologies for printed circuit boards and other circuit carriers as well as semiconductor, display and component manufacture. Component mounting, soldering technology and cable processing also have dedicated halls.



The fast growing industry sector Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) has its own area whilst another is devoted to Microsystems Technology. Called MicroNanoWorld, it will highlight the manufacturing technology behind the very latest Microsystems. These are designed to incorporate electrical, optical, mechanical and sensory functions in a single, board space saving assembly and bring with them a variety of production challenges. MicroNanoWorld , along with the MicroSystemsTechnology User Forum, will bring visitors and delegates completely up to date with the latest techniques, standards and product offerings.