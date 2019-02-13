© Electro Rent Corporation

Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to join forces

The two companies will unify their European operations to become one of the largest independent test and measurement equipment solutions provider.

Microlease and Electro Rent in Europe have announced the start of the integration of their European operations. The two companies will merge over the coming months to join the global Electro Rent Corporation. It will also consolidate the Microlease and Livingston brands into Electro Rent during this time, the companies disclose in a press release. Together the new group will have combined equipment assets worth over USD 1.1 billion. With a team of highly technical experts covering all aspects of engineering, along with lease and asset management specialists, Electro Rent Corporation will be able to service a wider range of customers. “Test equipment users will benefit from a unique brand-independent source with fast access to the widest range of equipment.” says Peter Collingwood, CEO EMEA, Electro Rent Corporation, in the release. “We look forward to sharing the benefits of this global collaboration across both Microlease and Electro Rent customers bases, offering expert applications and solutions advice without any disruption during the rebranding process.” The move to a single identity as Electro Rent Corporation was made possible when the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) cleared Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to operate as a single entity. The North American headquarters are based in West Hills, CA, while EMEA operations will continue to be run out of the London offices.