Printed Circuits updates with new Zünd unit

Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits has purchased and installed a Zünd high speed CNC controlled cutter and router.

The Zünd unit provides fully automated CNC cutting of thin and thick materials ideal for fabricating flexible circuits and the coverlayers and bondplies used in their manufacture. Printed Circuits purchased their Zünd with the continuous table option, which will accommodate cutting rolled goods and very long flexible circuits. The unit was also purchased with a router head, which is ideal for the hardboard sections of rigid flex circuits.



“We are very excited to add a new capability to our technologies here,” says Ken Tannehill, president and CEO, in a press release. “It is one more option for us, whether we are fabricating the components that go into a flexible circuit or tooling the final board, that gives us tremendous flexibility and speed, two things that are critical to our customers.”



Matt Tannehill added, “We flew out to their facility to watch their machine at work. We brought some samples of our typical applications to see how well it would work. We were absolutely impressed at the speed, accuracy and the modular flexibility that would allow us to interchange many different types of cutters on the Zünd CNC head. Definitely a game changer for us and our customers!”