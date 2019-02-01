© smart eye Electronics Production | February 01, 2019
Smart Eye receives 14 design wins from a global Korean OEM
Eye tracking technology producer, Smart Eye AB, has secured 14 design wins from a new customer. Production start is set for 2020 and the estimated order value may exceed SEK 150 million (EUR 14.47 million).
The customer is still unnamed but is described as a global Korean OEM and the order consists of 14 vehicles, with a production start in 2020. The order value is estimated to exceed SEK 150 million for the 14 models, based on product life cycle volume projections. The life cycle revenue potential of all programs for the global Korean OEM may exceed SEK 2,0 billion (EUR 192.94 million).
“We’re not only entering the dynamic Korean market as a supplier to an automotive giant, well-known as an industry benchmark in quality, but at the same time we’re also making our first inroad into the mass market. Our previous design wins were all high-end cars in the premium segment. Now for the first time we’ve been awarded a nomination for no less than 14 models, with a wide variety of types firmly rooted in the mass market segment. This is a clear validation that our strategy of supplying all segments of the automotive industry works, and it’s also an indication that the automotive industry is adopting driver monitoring faster than we previously expected,” says Smart Eye CEO Martin Krantz, in a press release.
Smart Eye will deliver its driver monitoring system (DMS), an in-car AI function facilitating better driver safety and driver experience.
“We’re not only entering the dynamic Korean market as a supplier to an automotive giant, well-known as an industry benchmark in quality, but at the same time we’re also making our first inroad into the mass market. Our previous design wins were all high-end cars in the premium segment. Now for the first time we’ve been awarded a nomination for no less than 14 models, with a wide variety of types firmly rooted in the mass market segment. This is a clear validation that our strategy of supplying all segments of the automotive industry works, and it’s also an indication that the automotive industry is adopting driver monitoring faster than we previously expected,” says Smart Eye CEO Martin Krantz, in a press release.
Smart Eye will deliver its driver monitoring system (DMS), an in-car AI function facilitating better driver safety and driver experience.
Electrolux reinitiates US manufacturing investment The Electrolux Group says it is reinitiating an investment in Springfield, Tennessee, and...
Smart Eye receives 14 design wins from a global Korean OEM Eye tracking technology producer, Smart Eye AB, has secured 14 design wins from a...
Jumiko invests in new Essemtec technology Dutch Jumiko BV, located in Emmen, is investing in a new SMD line in order to meet the...
Supplyframe acquires Buymanager - expands in Europe Supplyframe says that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Buymanager, a sourcing...
USI to build a new plant in southern China USI – Universal Scientific Industrial – announces that it plans to set up a new plant in...
Annual silicon shipments hit record high, market exceeds $10B Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2018 increased 8% YoY to a record high, while 2018 worldwide silicon revenue jumped 31% during the same period, topping the USD 10 billion mark for the first time since 2008, according...
Kitron receives communication order EMS provider Kitron has received an order for a new product within industrial...
Sono Motors partners with Bosch for car connectivity German mobility provider Sono Motors has entered into a partnership with Bosch. The...
BorgWarner strengthens its presence in India and Southeast Asia BorgWarner announces that the company has officially opened its expanded facility in Kakkalur...
Siemens opens robotised and digitised battery module factory in Norway Siemens has officially opened its new robotic battery module factories in Trondheim, Norway...
North American PCB sales growth ends 2018 up 8.7% Sales growth among North American PCB companies bounced back in December and...
Foxconn is having second thoughts about US investment EMS giant Foxconn is reportedly reconsidering its plans to produce LCD display panels at its to be built Wisconsin campus.
NEVS and Koenigsegg form strategic partnership Two Swedish carmakers, NEVS and Koenigsegg, are together forming a strategic partnership...
Apple spent $60 billion with 9000 US suppliers in 2018 Just over a year ago, component manufacturer Finisar was awarded USD 390 million from...
Uniti is turning to Israel in search of partners Uniti, the tiny little electric car from Sweden, is reportedly looking for Israeli business...
Sanmina feels the momentum The EMS provider is can look back at a solid first quarter for fiscal 2019. The company saw...
US issues criminal charges against Huawei and its CFO During a press event, the US Department of Justice announces that it is pursuing criminal charges against Chinese telecom giant Huawei; and the company’s CFO, Wanzhou Meng.
Sanmina's CFO David Anderson plans to retire Sanmina Corporation's CFO, David Anderson, has announced plans to retire from...
USD 9 billion mega merger for Entegris and Versum Materials Entegris, a supplier of specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the...
FLIR Systems Purchases Aeryon Labs for USD 200M Oregon’s FLIR Systems Inc. has acquired Aeryon Labs Inc., a developer of high-performance...
EM-motive is now in the hands of Bosch Bosch is now assuming full control of EM-motive, a European manufacturer of...
Hands-off with new approval for Zenuity Zenuity, gets approval for self-driving tests on public roads in Sweden
Most ReadLoad more news