© jirsak dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 31, 2019
USI to build a new plant in southern China
USI – Universal Scientific Industrial – announces that it plans to set up a new plant in Huizhou in southern China.
The company has signed a "Project Investment Agreement" with China Merchants Group of Huizhou Daya Bay Economic and Technological Development Zone of Guangdong Province, planning to set up a wholly-owned sub-subsidiary – Huanrong Electronics (Huizhou) – in area, USI states in a press release.
The new subsidiary will mainly br producing video control panels, cash registers, server motherboards, new electronic products and other products. The total planned investment (including land transfer fees) will amount to RMB 1.35 billion (EUR 175.30 million). The new company will be owned by Universal Scientific Industrial Electronics (Shenzhen), a subsidiary of USI.
As USI’s only production base in South China, Universal Scientific Industrial Electronics (Shenzhen) is running near full capacity, and the existing site and space cannot meet the development needs of the company's business. Therefore, the company's investment in the new plant in Huizhou is a key project in the development strategy of USI
The new subsidiary will mainly br producing video control panels, cash registers, server motherboards, new electronic products and other products. The total planned investment (including land transfer fees) will amount to RMB 1.35 billion (EUR 175.30 million). The new company will be owned by Universal Scientific Industrial Electronics (Shenzhen), a subsidiary of USI.
As USI’s only production base in South China, Universal Scientific Industrial Electronics (Shenzhen) is running near full capacity, and the existing site and space cannot meet the development needs of the company's business. Therefore, the company's investment in the new plant in Huizhou is a key project in the development strategy of USI
USI to build a new plant in southern China USI – Universal Scientific Industrial – announces that it plans to set up a new plant in...
Annual silicon shipments hit record high, market exceeds $10B Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2018 increased 8% YoY to a record high, while 2018 worldwide silicon revenue jumped 31% during the same period, topping the USD 10 billion mark for the first time since 2008, according...
Kitron receives communication order EMS provider Kitron has received an order for a new product within industrial...
Sono Motors partners with Bosch for car connectivity German mobility provider Sono Motors has entered into a partnership with Bosch. The...
BorgWarner strengthens its presence in India and Southeast Asia BorgWarner announces that the company has officially opened its expanded facility in Kakkalur...
Siemens opens robotised and digitised battery module factory in Norway Siemens has officially opened its new robotic battery module factories in Trondheim, Norway...
North American PCB sales growth ends 2018 up 8.7% Sales growth among North American PCB companies bounced back in December and...
Foxconn is having second thoughts about US investment EMS giant Foxconn is reportedly reconsidering its plans to produce LCD display panels at its to be built Wisconsin campus.
NEVS and Koenigsegg form strategic partnership Two Swedish carmakers, NEVS and Koenigsegg, are together forming a strategic partnership...
Apple spent $60 billion with 9000 US suppliers in 2018 Just over a year ago, component manufacturer Finisar was awarded USD 390 million from...
Uniti is turning to Israel in search of partners Uniti, the tiny little electric car from Sweden, is reportedly looking for Israeli business...
Sanmina feels the momentum The EMS provider is can look back at a solid first quarter for fiscal 2019. The company saw...
US issues criminal charges against Huawei and its CFO During a press event, the US Department of Justice announces that it is pursuing criminal charges against Chinese telecom giant Huawei; and the company’s CFO, Wanzhou Meng.
Sanmina's CFO David Anderson plans to retire Sanmina Corporation's CFO, David Anderson, has announced plans to retire from...
USD 9 billion mega merger for Entegris and Versum Materials Entegris, a supplier of specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the...
FLIR Systems Purchases Aeryon Labs for USD 200M Oregon’s FLIR Systems Inc. has acquired Aeryon Labs Inc., a developer of high-performance...
EM-motive is now in the hands of Bosch Bosch is now assuming full control of EM-motive, a European manufacturer of...
Hands-off with new approval for Zenuity Zenuity, gets approval for self-driving tests on public roads in Sweden
Evergrande buys majority stake EV battery maker Evergrande Health Industry Group – part of the Chinese property developer Evergrande...
North American semi equipment industry posts December 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.11...
Rheinmetall and BAE Systems to create a UK based JV Rheinmetall and BAE Systems have signed an agreement to create a joint UK based military...
Jenoptik wins two major North American automation orders Prodomax Automation Ltd., a member of the Jenoptik Group, has been awarded two new...
Most ReadLoad more news