© BorgWarner General | January 31, 2019
BorgWarner strengthens its presence in India and Southeast Asia
BorgWarner announces that the company has officially opened its expanded facility in Kakkalur, India.
With its production line for advanced engine timing and variable cam timing (VCT) systems, the expanded plant meets the increasing demand on the steadily growing Indian automotive market for meeting BS VI norms, while preparing to supply the growing Southeast Asian automotive market.
With a total area of 43’300 square feet (4’023 square meters), the facility now includes engineering, manufacturing and office areas as well as warehouse space.
"The automotive industry in India is growing quickly, as many leading automakers have production facilities here. With the expansion of our plant in Kakkalur, we serve them with localized manufacturing to meet their increasing demand for innovative and efficient technologies," says Joel Wiegert, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Morse Systems, in a press releae. "By strengthening our presence in this important market, we are reinforcing our position as a global leader in clean and efficient propulsion solutions."
Located in the Tiruvallur district about 30 miles from Chennai, the expanded facility provides design, simulation, testing and manufacturing capabilities. An in-house engineering team supports customers from initial design through production, enabling the production of optimised, high-performance engine timing and VCT systems. In the newly built area of the plant, BorgWarner will begin a new production line for the company's VCT technology to help vehicle manufacturers improve fuel economy, reliability and engine efficiency.
