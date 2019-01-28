© FLIR

FLIR Systems Purchases Aeryon Labs for USD 200M

Oregon’s FLIR Systems Inc. has acquired Aeryon Labs Inc., a developer of high-performance unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for the global military, public safety, and critical infrastructure markets, for USD 200 million.

Aeryon specializes in vertical takeoff and landing quad-copter airframes that integrate multiple sensors, including FLIR thermal technology, providing users with immediate high-resolution intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capability.



In a recent statement, FLIR Systems CEO and President Jim Cannon said, “This acquisition, coupled with our acquisition of Prox Dynamics in 2016, greatly increases our unmanned systems solutions capabilities, expanding beyond nano-UAS into Group 1 UAS solutions for military. We intend to continue to invest and build this area of our business and broaden our capabilities as we view unmanned and autonomous solutions to be a significant opportunity for organic growth in the coming years.”



In the same statement, Aeryon Labs Co-founder and CTO Dave Kroetsch said, “As drone technology and its markets evolve, customers are seeking UAS as just one component of a broader solution. While Aeryon has been evolving in that direction for the past few years, being part of FLIR Systems brings a path to include our hardware and software technologies in much bigger solutions than would have ever been possible on our own.”



Aeryon headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, and the company has offices in several North American locations, including Colorado, Massachusetts, Florida and Utah.



The sale positions Aeryon Labs within the FLIR Government and Defense Business Unit’s Unmanned Systems and Integrated Solutions division.