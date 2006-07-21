New UK Sales Manager at C&D Technologies

C&D Technologies has announced the appointment of Roberto Lanni who will join the company as Regional Sales Manager for the South of the UK. Roberto has extensive experience in the electronics sector and a strong sales and marketing background.

He will have responsibility for the complete range of C&D Power Electronics Division's market leading product range that includes Power Supplies, DC-DC Converters, magnetic products, Digital Panel Meters and Data Acquisition Products.



Prior to joining C&D Technologies, Roberto spent five years working for Avnet and five years at Future Electronics, both in key account management and sales support roles. He holds a BTec HNC in Business and Marketing.



Commenting on the new appointment C&D's Northern European Sales Manager, Trevor Jennings said: "Roberto is an individual with a wealth of relevant experience in the electronics industry. His background and skills combined with our comprehensive and well respected product range creates a strong foundation on which to service our existing customer base in the south of the UK and also develop new business."