© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 24, 2019
Volkswagen bolsters battery research with investment in Forge Nano
Steadily beetling forward with its EV offensive, Volkswagen Group has invested USD 10 million in the Colorado startup, Forge Nano.
The investment will support industrial trials of a material coating technology that could improve performance of battery materials.
The Volkswagen-Forge Nano collaboration began in 2014. Specifically, Forge Nano is investigating processes for scaling atomic layer deposition (ALD) to create new core-shell materials for battery applications. The positive effects of ALD technology includes improved range of electric vehicles by boosting the energy density of vehicle battery cells.
The Volkswagen Group intends to offer more than 50 battery-powered electric vehicle models by 2025, representing one-fifth of its model portfolio. Recently, the company has been partnering with battery cell suppliers while developing its own specialized expertise in battery research.
Dr. Axel Heinrich, head of Volkswagen Group Research has stated that partnering with start-ups is instrumental in the company’s expansion of battery-technology expertise, and that the company is “acting as a partner to Forge Nano and intend to provide the team with opportunities to carry out industrial trials with its innovative technology.”
The Volkswagen-Forge Nano collaboration began in 2014. Specifically, Forge Nano is investigating processes for scaling atomic layer deposition (ALD) to create new core-shell materials for battery applications. The positive effects of ALD technology includes improved range of electric vehicles by boosting the energy density of vehicle battery cells.
The Volkswagen Group intends to offer more than 50 battery-powered electric vehicle models by 2025, representing one-fifth of its model portfolio. Recently, the company has been partnering with battery cell suppliers while developing its own specialized expertise in battery research.
Dr. Axel Heinrich, head of Volkswagen Group Research has stated that partnering with start-ups is instrumental in the company’s expansion of battery-technology expertise, and that the company is “acting as a partner to Forge Nano and intend to provide the team with opportunities to carry out industrial trials with its innovative technology.”
Intel releases 2018 Q4 and full-year financial report Intel Corporation has reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results, including...
High-tech component maker Magneti Marelli ramps up output, adds... Magneti Marelli, developer and manufacturer of high-tech components for the automotive...
Report: Apple purges more than 200 employees from Project Titan CNBC is reporting that Apple has dismissed upwards of 200 employees this week from...
Michigan Paves Way for Waymo to Grow Self-Driving Technology Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) voted to approve Waymo’s request for a...
Volkswagen bolsters battery research with investment in Forge Nano Steadily beetling forward with its EV offensive, Volkswagen Group has invested USD 10 million in the Colorado startup, Forge Nano.
Putting artificial intelligence to work for industrial operations By now, we are all familiar with the concept of Industry 4.0, a popular business model that enables manufacturers to become faster, more efficient, and more flexible to respond to inevitable market changes.
Northvolt wants to recruit 200 new employees in 2019 In 2019, the establishment of Northvolt's facility in Västerås in Sweden – Northvolt...
Semiconductor unit shipments exceeded 1 trillion devices in 2018 Annual semiconductor unit shipments, including integrated circuits and optoelectronics, sensors, and discrete (O-S-D) devices grew 10% in 2018 and surpassed the one trillion unit mark for the first time, says IC Insights.
Kongsberg divests Evotec to meet regulatory requirements As a result of the acquisition of Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine, Kongsberg Gruppen has entered...
Austria-based Melecs and Prettl Electronics strike partnership in Mexico EMS provider Melecs EWS GmbH has become 70% majority shareholder of PRETTL...
CBAK Energy signs supply agreement with Customer S China-based lithium battery manufacturer and electric-energy solution provider...
Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss bury the hatchet Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss have signed a Memorandum of Understanding relating to a...
Sensor technology behind smart office solution to be made in Wales Nimway is an intuitive smart office solution, which in a nutshell can provide workers with real-time information that helps employees find available meeting rooms, desks and colleagues.
New VP appointment at TT's IoT business TT Electronics says it has appointed Steve Carr to the role of VP of Sales and Marketing for...
Incap ups its estimate for the full-year result in 2018 Based on preliminary calculations, the Finnish EMS estimates that the...
NEO Tech & QT Ultrasound partner to deliver ultrasound platform Southern California EMS provider NEO Tech has entered into an engineering and manufacturing...
Samsung SDI Battery to Power LiveWire: Harley Davidson’s First Electric... When Harley Davidson’s LiveWire rolls out of select North American and Western...
HFM and Elaphe team up on electric hub motor solution Hanseatische Fahrzeug Manufaktur GmbH (HFM), a company specialising in...
Toyota and Panasonic to establish EV battery JV The companies are aiming to create a business structure for the stable supply of competitive...
Daimler to expand its global battery production network In the course of the electric initiative Mercedes-Benz Cars will build a battery factory at the Polish site in Jawor and with that further extend its global battery production network of up to nine factories.
MAHLE acquires transmission specialist MAHLE is taking over the transmission specialist ZG-Zahnräder und Getriebe...
Sandvik acquires supplier of battery electric vehicle solutions Sandvik acquires privately owned Artisan Vehicle Systems, manufacturer of battery...
Filtronic and Quintel ink distribution deal Maryland-based Filtronic has appointed Quintel USA Inc. as its exclusive distributor in North...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news