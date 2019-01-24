© Northvolt Electronics Production | January 24, 2019
Northvolt wants to recruit 200 new employees in 2019
In 2019, the establishment of Northvolt's facility in Västerås in Sweden – Northvolt Labs – will take place. Therefore, the company needs to grow its workforce.
Currently, Northvolt has about 200 employees, and the company will need to employ just as many during this year, reports the Swedish news site Ny Teknik.
The plant in Västerås, Northvolt Labs, is a research facility that the company will use to develop, test and industrialize lithium ion batteries before large-scale production. Northvolt now needs to staff the facility.
“The establishment and upscaling of Northvolt Labs will take place in 2019. The following year, from 2020 onwards, a major recruitment will start for Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå” says Jesper Wigardt, Head of Press at Northvolt, to Ny Teknik.
The company will need many different kinds of engineers, such as electronics engineers, chemical engineers and process engineers, among others.
“Then we also need to hire many people on the production side, for example different types of operators, shift managers, logistics staff and production planners”, says Jesper Wigardt.
