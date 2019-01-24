© IC Insights Analysis | January 24, 2019
Semiconductor unit shipments exceeded 1 trillion devices in 2018
Annual semiconductor unit shipments, including integrated circuits and optoelectronics, sensors, and discrete (O-S-D) devices grew 10% in 2018 and surpassed the one trillion unit mark for the first time, says IC Insights.
As shown in the graph, semiconductor unit shipments climbed to 1,068.2 billion units in 2018 and are expected to climb to 1,142.6 billion in 2019, which equates to 7% growth for the year. Starting in 1978 with 32.6 billion units and going through 2019, the compound annual growth rate for semiconductor units is forecast to be 9.1%, a very impressive growth figure over 40 years, given the cyclical and often volatile nature of the semiconductor industry.
Over the span of just four years (2004-2007), semiconductor shipments broke through the 400-, 500-, and 600-billion unit levels before the global financial meltdown caused a big decline in semiconductor unit shipments in 2008 and 2009. Unit growth rebounded sharply with 25% growth in 2010, which saw semiconductor shipments surpass 700 billion devices. Another strong increase in 2017 (12% growth) lifted semiconductor unit shipments beyond the 900-billion level before the one trillion mark was achieved in 2018.
The percentage split of total semiconductor shipments is forecast to remain heavily weighted toward O-S-D devices in 2019. O-S-D devices are forecast to account for 70% of total semiconductor units compared to 30% for ICs. This percentage split has remained fairly steady over the years. In 1980, O-S-D devices accounted for 78% of semiconductor units and ICs represented 22%. Many of the semiconductor categories forecast to have the strongest unit growth rates in 2019 are those that are essential building-blocks for smartphones, automotive electronics systems, and devices that are used in computing systems essential to artificial intelligence, “big data,” and deep learning applications.
For more information visit © IC Insights.
Over the span of just four years (2004-2007), semiconductor shipments broke through the 400-, 500-, and 600-billion unit levels before the global financial meltdown caused a big decline in semiconductor unit shipments in 2008 and 2009. Unit growth rebounded sharply with 25% growth in 2010, which saw semiconductor shipments surpass 700 billion devices. Another strong increase in 2017 (12% growth) lifted semiconductor unit shipments beyond the 900-billion level before the one trillion mark was achieved in 2018.
The largest annual increase in semiconductor unit growth during the timespan shown was 34% in 1984, and the biggest decline was 19% in 2001 following the dot-com bust. The global financial meltdown and ensuing recession caused semiconductor shipments to fall in both 2008 and 2009; the only time that the industry experienced consecutive years in which unit shipments declined. The 25% increase in 2010 was the second-highest growth rate across the time span.
The percentage split of total semiconductor shipments is forecast to remain heavily weighted toward O-S-D devices in 2019. O-S-D devices are forecast to account for 70% of total semiconductor units compared to 30% for ICs. This percentage split has remained fairly steady over the years. In 1980, O-S-D devices accounted for 78% of semiconductor units and ICs represented 22%. Many of the semiconductor categories forecast to have the strongest unit growth rates in 2019 are those that are essential building-blocks for smartphones, automotive electronics systems, and devices that are used in computing systems essential to artificial intelligence, “big data,” and deep learning applications.
For more information visit © IC Insights.
Volkswagen bolsters battery research with investment in Forge Nano Steadily beetling forward with its EV offensive, Volkswagen Group has invested USD 10 million in the Colorado startup, Forge Nano.
Putting artificial intelligence to work for industrial operations By now, we are all familiar with the concept of Industry 4.0, a popular business model that enables manufacturers to become faster, more efficient, and more flexible to respond to inevitable market changes.
Northvolt wants to recruit 200 new employees in 2019 In 2019, the establishment of Northvolt's facility in Västerås in Sweden – Northvolt...
Semiconductor unit shipments exceeded 1 trillion devices in 2018 Annual semiconductor unit shipments, including integrated circuits and optoelectronics, sensors, and discrete (O-S-D) devices grew 10% in 2018 and surpassed the one trillion unit mark for the first time, says IC Insights.
Kongsberg divests Evotec to meet regulatory requirements As a result of the acquisition of Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine, Kongsberg Gruppen has entered...
Austria-based Melecs and Prettl Electronics strike partnership in Mexico EMS provider Melecs EWS GmbH has become 70% majority shareholder of PRETTL...
CBAK Energy signs supply agreement with Customer S China-based lithium battery manufacturer and electric-energy solution provider...
Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss bury the hatchet Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss have signed a Memorandum of Understanding relating to a...
Sensor technology behind smart office solution to be made in Wales Nimway is an intuitive smart office solution, which in a nutshell can provide workers with real-time information that helps employees find available meeting rooms, desks and colleagues.
New VP appointment at TT's IoT business TT Electronics says it has appointed Steve Carr to the role of VP of Sales and Marketing for...
Incap ups its estimate for the full-year result in 2018 Based on preliminary calculations, the Finnish EMS estimates that the...
NEO Tech & QT Ultrasound partner to deliver ultrasound platform Southern California EMS provider NEO Tech has entered into an engineering and manufacturing...
Samsung SDI Battery to Power LiveWire: Harley Davidson’s First Electric... When Harley Davidson’s LiveWire rolls out of select North American and Western...
HFM and Elaphe team up on electric hub motor solution Hanseatische Fahrzeug Manufaktur GmbH (HFM), a company specialising in...
Toyota and Panasonic to establish EV battery JV The companies are aiming to create a business structure for the stable supply of competitive...
Daimler to expand its global battery production network In the course of the electric initiative Mercedes-Benz Cars will build a battery factory at the Polish site in Jawor and with that further extend its global battery production network of up to nine factories.
MAHLE acquires transmission specialist MAHLE is taking over the transmission specialist ZG-Zahnräder und Getriebe...
Sandvik acquires supplier of battery electric vehicle solutions Sandvik acquires privately owned Artisan Vehicle Systems, manufacturer of battery...
Filtronic and Quintel ink distribution deal Maryland-based Filtronic has appointed Quintel USA Inc. as its exclusive distributor in North...
Foxconn advances plans for Wisconsin’s technology ecosystem In a letter to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) this week, Foxconn outlined key highlights of the company’s achievements in Wisconsin in 2018 following its decision last year to broaden its...
Mercedes-Benz Cars considers car assembly in Egypt Mercedes-Benz Cars has plans to start a new assembly plant in Egypt. “Egypt is an...
Chinese drone manufacturer uncovers employee fraud The drone manufacturer says that it has uncovered several cases of corruption within the...
Christian Koenen expands production capacity Demand for complex, highly precise printing tools for electronics manufacturing is...
Most ReadLoad more news