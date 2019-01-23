© Sony UK Technology Centre Electronics Production | January 23, 2019
Sensor technology behind smart office solution to be made in Wales
Nimway is an intuitive smart office solution, which in a nutshell can provide workers with real-time information that helps employees find available meeting rooms, desks and colleagues.
An app alongside some digital floorplans can helps companies keep track of their facility needs and use their office space more efficiently.
Sony UK Technology Centre (UK TEC) in Pencoed has been chosen to manufacture the sensor technology behind the office solution Nimway, as part of Sony’s Seed Acceleration Program (SAP). Nimway’s technology, which utilises Sony's wireless occupancy sensors, will be produced at the Welsh manufacturing facility which has famously produced more Rasberry Pi’s than there are people in my native Sweden.
Sony’s Seed Acceleration Program (SAP), which creates start-up projects and supports their business operations was established in 2014. This program has since expanded into Europe in 2016 where it is based in Lund, Sweden; and Nimway is the first commercial business to come out of this venture.
“We are proud and excited to be chosen as the manufacturer for Nimway’s ground-breaking office solution,” says, Sony UK TEC managing director Steve Dalton OBE, in a press release. “This technology has the ability to significantly enhance workplace efficiency worldwide, and we are delighted to be playing such a vital role in its creation.
The solution has already made an impact on the market as Nimway recently signed a number of deals with major clients in Europe – which in a way proves that the solution is viable.
“We feel very optimistic about the collaboration with Sony UK TEC. The collaboration proves the strengths of Sony. We provide an end-to-end solution based on Sony’s technology and now we offer also sensors designed and manufactured by Sony in Europe,” says Head of Nimway, Lars-Gunnar Lundgren.
