© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 23, 2019
Incap ups its estimate for the full-year result in 2018
Based on preliminary calculations, the Finnish EMS estimates that the group's revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2018 will be higher than the company’s previous estimation.
The company’s new estimation for the revenue in 2018 is approximately EUR 58-59 million, and the new estimation for the operating profit (EBIT) in 2018 is approximately EUR 7.5-8.5 million.
In the Business Review from November 7, 2018, the company estimated that the revenue in 2018 will be approximately EUR 56-58 million and operating profit (EBIT) 2018 approximately EUR 6.5-7.5 million. The profitability improvement is a result from the stronger than expected revenues from established customers and also new customers won during the fourth quarter.
In 2017 the Group's revenue amounted to EUR 48.5 million and the operating profit (EBIT) to EUR 4.5 million.
