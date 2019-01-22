© Elaphe Propulsion Technologies © HFM GmbH

HFM and Elaphe team up on electric hub motor solution

Hanseatische Fahrzeug Manufaktur GmbH (HFM), a company specialising in mechatronics systems for electric and autonomous vehicles, is joining forces with Elaphe, company in the area of in-wheel motor technology.

Elaphe in-wheel motors will provide the propulsion in HFM's Motionboard, an adaptable autonomous electric vehicle platform.



"To us, Elaphe is a perfect fit. Elaphe's expertise and production competence in the area of in-wheel motor technology makes them the ideal partner for developing solutions for a sustainable and autonomous mobility of tomorrow," says Dipl. Kfm. Wolfgang Bern, Managing Director of HFM, in a press release. "In addition, the company also has very extensive testing facilities to put the motors through their paces."



"Our in-wheel technology is put through extensive automotive validation under a wide range of demanding operating conditions and loads" explains Urska Skrt, Head of Business Development at Elaphe, and adds: "Elaphe's patented electromagnetic topology allows our motor design to be highly scalable, light-weight and the most compact on the market. Combined with intelligent motor control, it is the most simple and modular electric vehicle propulsion that enables ultimate packaging and user-centered design."



HFM's scalable and modular platform allows adapting the vehicle built on top of the platform to its current needs, both in terms of length and width as well as with regard to the battery capacity. The platform also meets the requirements for homologation in Europe as an M1 class vehicle (vehicles for passenger transport with a maximum of eight seats plus the driver).



"As a company focusing on compliance with all the requirements for type approval and homologation within the framework of existing and future legal provisions, reliability and safety are of course at the top of our list of priorities," says Friedrich Soost, Head of Mechanical Development at HFM and responsible for the mechanical integration of the Elaphe in-wheel motors into the Motionboard platform.