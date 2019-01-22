© Daimler - the company's engine factory in Jawor, Electronics Production | January 22, 2019
Daimler to expand its global battery production network
In the course of the electric initiative Mercedes-Benz Cars will build a battery factory at the Polish site in Jawor and with that further extend its global battery production network of up to nine factories.
“We will electrify the complete portfolio until 2022 and will be able to offer in each segment various electrified alternatives to our customers. This includes more than ten pure electric vehicles. We will produce batteries on our own, what we consider a significant success factor in the era of electric mobility,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain, in a press release.
“After the production of high-tech engines, we will establish additional future technology in Poland. The battery factory in Jawor is the second largest investment at this new Mercedes-Benz site,” Schäfer continues.
The automotive giant is currently building a new engine factory in Jawor, which is situated roughly 100 kilometres from the German border. The plant will produce four cylinder engines for hybrid and conventionally driven vehicles. This will be the first production site of Mercedes-Benz Cars in Poland and will offer more than 1’000 jobs.
The engine production in Jawor will start in 2019 and will supply car plants of Mercedes-Benz in Europe and around the world. And the new construction of a battery factory on the existing ground at the site will create about 300 new jobs. Series production of batteries for vehicles of the product and technology brand EQ is slated to start in the beginning of the next decade.
“The engine plant and the new battery factory in Jawor are important parts of our global powertrain production network. With nine factories in our global battery production network we are very well positioned. It became apparent that building an engine factory in Jawor has been a good decision. This success story will be continued with the battery factory,” says Frank Deiß, Head of Production Powertrain Mercedes-Benz Cars.
Daimler to expand its global battery production network In the course of the electric initiative Mercedes-Benz Cars will build a battery factory at the Polish site in Jawor and with that further extend its global battery production network of up to nine factories.
