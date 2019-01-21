© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com

Foxconn Advances Plans for Wisconsin’s Technology Ecosystem, Adds More Than 1000 Jobs

In a letter to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) this week, Foxconn outlined key highlights of the company’s achievements in Wisconsin in 2018 following its decision last year to broaden its investment base in the State.

The letter described Foxconn’s ongoing development of its plans for the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park (WVSTP) and a network of Innovation Centers, to support the state’s technology ecosystem. The letter also stated that Foxconn purchased a facility in Milwaukee and established it as the company’s North American headquarters; moved four million cubic yards of dirt in the construction of the WVSTP campus; and completed the construction of a 120,000 square foot multipurpose building at WVSTP.



To date, Foxconn has created 1,032 jobs in Wisconsin, and plans for spring 2019 include continued progress on the Technology Park campus in the form of a construction start on facilities for cutting-edge display development, advanced manufacturing, and 8K+5G research and development capabilities.



Foxconn has previously stated its commitment to the ultimate creation of 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, but has adjusted its recruitment and hiring timeline, citing “a need to have the agility to adapt to a range of factors, including global economic conditions.”



Dr. Louis Woo, Special Assistant to Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou, said: “Foxconn’s commitment to Wisconsin remains as strong as ever. In addition to creating more than a thousand jobs in the state so far, Foxconn invested over USD 200 million to date in Wisconsin, deepened our collaboration with a range of academic partners, supported Badger State businesses, and completed the first of many buildings at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.”