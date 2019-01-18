© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Epec Strikes Deal with Lavallee Machining

Epec LLC has agreed to purchase certain assets from Lavallee Machining, a Massachusetts-based, precision-machining services company.

Currently, Epec purchases various machined parts for RF diplexers and user interfaces that will now be manufactured locally at the Lavallee facility. After integrating all of the processes and procedures to work inside the Epec ISO certification, the company plans to offer these services to customers.



“We have the highest respect and regard for Epec as a successful industry leader, with a proven long-term growth plan that will give our valued customers great support and services,” said Dave Lavallee Sr., president of Lavallee Machinery, stated.



Epec CEO Ed McMahon commented, “We are very excited to welcome Lavallee machinery and their employees into the growing Epec family. Dave and his dedicated team have built a tremendous reputation which seamlessly fits into Epec‘s proven manufacturing capabilities, and over 95% first-time right, quick-turn, on-time delivery.”



Both leaders expressed confidence in the upcoming transition, noting that Lavallee‘s customers will work long-term with the same sales, customer service, and engineering teams as the manufacturing, inspection, and engineering capabilities at the Southbridge location are expanded.



Epec is one of the fastest growing high technology electronics companies in North America, designing and manufacturing high-reliability products including PCBs, custom battery packs, user interfaces, RF products, cable assemblies, and flexible heaters for OEMs around the world.



Lavallee Machinery, a manufacturer of time-sensitive CNC machined parts for OEMs, was founded in 1983.